After 142 years, country’s first mechanised clay tile company in Kozhikode shuts shop

The Calicut Tile Company, India’s first mechanized clay tile manufacturing unit at Feroke, closed down on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

The Calicut Tile Company at Feroke, Kozhikode.

By Kishan Shob
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Calicut Tile Company, India’s first mechanized clay tile manufacturing unit at Feroke, closed down on Tuesday. The company which started its operations in1878 issued the lockout notice leaving its 193 workers in the lurch.

The closure is not an isolated case among the tile factories in the district, as 12 of the 14 factories in the region have closed down. Among the remaining, the Standard Tile and Clay Works factory has started layoff procedures. The shortage of good quality clay and the central and state government regulations laid down for mining of resources have been cited as reasons for the closure of the century-old tile factories.

Chinese tiles flood market

The flooding of Chinese tiles in the market imported at a meagre import duty of 5 per cent also has been giving a tough competition to the traditional tile manufacturers. During the last two years, Kochi port recorded the highest import figures of Chinese tiles into the country. Moreover, allegedly, the importers of these tiles, illegally avail the subsidy given to indigenous tile manufacturers and suppliers.

Also, the changing architectural trends with flat rooftops and metal roofing has further compounded the market woes of the industry.

Bleak future for 193 workers

The Calicut Tile Company close-down will directly affect the livelihood of 177 workers and 16 staff of the company. The workers who were part of the company for the past 37 years are now left with no option to find an alternative source of income. Workers under different trade unions have started protesting against the close-down.

"The company has enough clay to function for another two months. They haven’t informed us about the close-down, it was only when we reached here on Tuesday did we come to know about the decision. We are now looking for some respite from the government,” said an employee and CPM affiliated CITU leader, Ahammed Kutty. The workers have also approached the labour department. The management, however, claims that it had given notice to the workers on two previous occasions.

“We have tried our best to revive the factory, but the conditions are not favourable as there is a scarcity of clay and the market demand is going down,” said Zakir Parakkatte, who is the production in-charge at the Calicut Tile company. “We are ready to reopen once the crisis gets sorted out, but it seems unlikely in the present scenario,” he added.

