Home States Kerala

German Indologist hands over digitised collection of works of Hermann Gundert

The collection is considered a treasure trove of research value among academics.

Published: 03rd January 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Heike Oberlin with husband Gerhard | EXPRESS

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: German Indologist Heike Oberlin has a special purpose this time to attend Loka Kerala Sabha. She had digitised the collection of books, pamphlets and lithographs which were in the possession of Hermann Gundert who had compiled the first encyclopaedic Malayalam-English dictionary in 1872. She handed the same to the state government. The collection is considered a treasure trove of research value among academics.

She with her husband, Gerhard Oberlin, a literary and cultural scientist, visit the state at least once in a year for academic and personal reasons. Clad in traditional Kerala sari, Heike spoke about her love for Kerala and the language. She plans to revise the German-Malayalam dictionary compiled by V C Chacko in 1972. “I want to add new usages and words such as ‘internet’ which was not in vogue when the dictionary was written,” said Heike. She says the new dictionary would help students in Germany to learn Malayalam.

Heike teaches at the Department of Indology and Comparative Religion in Eberhard Karls University of Tuebingen. Her Malayalam classes are popular among second and third generation Malayalis settled in Germany. Students from all over Europe come to her to learn Malayalam as part of their academic programmes.

She has witnessed protest of students in Eberhard Karls University of Tuebingen where she teaches and on the streets of Kolkata and Delhi. “It is frightening. But it is good to see the participation of students in the protest.” she said.

“I wish Mahatma Gandhi had a reincarnation as the next avatar of Lord Vishnu to help India out of its (current) turmoil,” Heike said in an apparent reference to the ongoing agitation in the country. Heike said she was concerned about right-wing politics because of the perils faced by her country under Adolf Hitler. “In times like these, a Gandhi would have been ideal as people can identify with him emotionally just by seeing him,” she said.

Love for Kerala
The Indian Council for Cultural Relations has awarded Gisela Bonn Award for 2019 to Heike recognising her noteworthy contribution towards promotion of Indology and dance forms of koodiyattam and bharatanatyam.

In 2015, she in cooperation with Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University established  the ‘Gundert Chair’ for Malayalam at Tübingen. She was a scholar in residence at Kerala Kalamandalam in 2018. Gerhard too shares Heidi’s love for the state. He says the concept of land distribution was not known in Europe. “Kerala is a role model for co-existence of religions and tolerance,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp