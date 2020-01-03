‘Role of NSS vital in keeping communal harmony alive’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The role of the Nair Service Society (NSS) in preventing the emergence of communal political forces in Kerala and protecting secularism is truly commendable, according to Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Archbishop of Changanassery. He was inaugurating the 143rd Mannam Jayanti celebrations at Perunna in Changanassery on Thursday.

“When several regions of the country witnessed communal polarisation recently and some forces tried to derive political gain out of it, Kerala society must never forget the stand adopted by the Hindu community in the state, especially the NSS to maintain communal harmony and peace by preventing the growth of communalism,” he said.

Archbishop Perumthottam, who hailed the NSS stand on issues related to women’s entry at Sabarimala, called upon political parties to stay away from internal affairs of religions. “Like political parties do not allow religion to interfere in politics, political parties should not meddle in matters pertaining to faith or internal affairs of religions. If any change is required in rituals or customs, it should be done by the religions internally. The changes should not be imposed. Religions should not be denied freedom. When the Sabarimala issue hurt religious sentiments, political Kerala recognised the impact of the right stand adopted by the NSS on the issue,” he said.

The archbishop spoke of the role played by the NSS in ensuring reservation for the economically weaker sections among the forward communities. “It was a welcome move from the government. However, there are still some issues, which should be resolved,” he said. Perumthottam issued a strong warning against the growing number of issues in the aided and general education sector of the state, alleging that those, who were supposed to encourage the private managements are trying to end their freedom. Perumthottam, who recalled the contributions of NSS founder Mannath Padmanabhan, said the NSS has adhered to the path shown by Mannam. “The struggles initiated by Mannam for his own community and the public at large and his achievements made him one of the frontline leaders in the history of Renaissance.

The lamp lighted by Mannam for the Renaissance of Kerala continues to burn bright through his followers,” he said. Writer C Radhakrishnan, while hinting at religion-based politics, said attempts are being made to vertically divide the country.

“Writers, myself included, and social workers are asked to spell out their political affiliations. When we say we do not have any, those putting the question are not convinced at all. It is quite painful that the prevailing situation doesn’t allow writers and social workers to tell the truth,” he said.

P N Narendranathan Nair, president, NSS, presided and Dr M K C Nair, former vice-chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, delivered the Mannam commemoration speech. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair welcomed the gathering and treasurer M Sasikumar proposed a vote of thanks. ‘The Legend of Mannam’, a book chronicling the life of Mannam, being published by The New Indian Express in association with the NSS, was released. Earlier, the dignitaries offered floral tributes at the Mannam Samadhi.