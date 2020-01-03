Woman files case claiming to be daughter of singer Anuradha Paudwal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-year-old woman has filed a case at a family court here claiming to be the daughter of noted playback singer Anuradha Paudwal. According to the petition filed in court, Karmala Modex, then a four-day-old baby, was handed over by Anuradha Paudwal and her husband and music composer Arun Paudwal to foster parents Ponnachan and Agnes. The baby was handed over in 1974 as Anuradha was reportedly busy with her singing career.

“The fact that Karmala is the biological daughter of Arun-Anuradha couple was revealed by Ponnachan on his death bed around five years ago,” said Advocate M Anil Prasad, counsel for Karmala. Ponnachan, who was a defence personnel in Nasik, had four sons and Karmala was raised as their sibling. The petition says Karmala’s biological parents used to visit Ponnachan’s house frequently.

Due to poverty, the family could educate Karmala only till tenth class. She married Terrance Modex in 1992. Before Karmala’s marriage, Ponnachan contacted Anuradha who reportedly maintained that she had only two children who were subsequently born to her. Ponnachan shifted to Kerala in 1999 but his biological children and Karmala were kept in the dark about the latter’s real parents.

After Ponnachan’s disclosure and subsequent death, Karmala tried to contact Anuradha but her attempts were in vain. A lawyer’s notice also failed to elicit any response.

“Karmala has asked the court to declare her as the legitimate daughter of Anuradha and the late Arun Paudwal. She is also entitled to one fourth share of the assets and properties,” said Anil.

Karmala has also sought a compensation of Rs 50 crore for the loss caused to her, he added.