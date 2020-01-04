Home States Kerala

Actor Dileep's plea seeking discharge in actress abduction case dismissed

Dileep will have to face the trial in the case that has begun recently.

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOCHI: In a setback, the trial court here on Saturday dismissed actor Dileep's petition seeking a discharge in the actress abduction case.

The court's decision came after the prosecution, during the hearing, requested the court to reject the petition of Dileep, an accused in the case.

Sources revealed that following Saturday's setback, the actor will move the Kerala High Court.

According to the allegations, an actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested in connection with the case in July 2017 and after being lodged in jail for several weeks, he secured bail.

Dileep was named as a conspirator in the case and charged with revenge crime.

After securing bail, Dileep has been trying to delay the trial in the case, through legal submissions, even before the apex court.

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that Dileep would not get a copy of the memory card containing footage of an alleged sexual assault.

After that he approached the trial court which refused his demand for a copy of the records, but it allowed that he and his representative could examine the records.

