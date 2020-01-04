Home States Kerala

Those criticising me have no idea about our land's history: Pinarayi Vijayan

 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that some people have no idea about the history of the implementation of Land Reforms Act in Kerala.

Published: 04th January 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 06:33 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that some people have no idea about the history of the implementation of Land Reforms Act in Kerala. He made the comments without naming the CPI, which had come out against the speech he delivered in Thiruvananthapuram the other day in connection with the anniversary of the Land Reforms Act. 

“Perhaps because of their lack of knowledge about the history of the implementation of Land Reforms Act, some people have campaigned against me for my speech at the 50th anniversary celebration of Land Reforms Act as if I had done some serious crime,” Pinarayi said during his inaugural speech at the farmers’ rally held in connection with the conclusion of the national conference of  All India Farmers Union at the collectorate ground here on Friday.

“Had they understood the history of our land and how we have transformed over the years, they wouldn’t have dared to raise such an allegation,” said Pinarayi. “It was an official function. At a function in which many others too participated, it would have been inappropriate had I mentioned the role of my party only. It was natural that the name of EMS Namboothirippad, who was the chief minister of Kerala and who led the work in connection with land reforms, and  K R Gouriamma, who was the minister of the department concerned, came up in the speech.

That was the result of my sense of appropriateness,” said Pinarayi. “I have taken the stand not to make any comments against others as I am in an official position. To understand that position, those who have raised the allegation against me should have some prudence,” he said without naming the CPI.
 Farmers Union national president A Vijayaraghavan presided over the meeting.

Janayugom comes down heavily on CM
T’Puram: CPI mouthpiece Janayugom made a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for skipping the name of late chief minister C Achutha Menon during his speech at the inaugural of the golden jubilee of the Kerala Land Reforms (Amendment) Act. The editorial of the daily said it cannot be viewed as a mistake but a deliberate omission of historical facts.

TAGS
Land Reforms Act Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan
