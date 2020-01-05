Archbishop Joseph Attipetty: Another Keralite on the path to sainthood

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Archbishop Joseph Attipetty, the first archbishop of Verapoly, will be declared Servant of God on January 21, marking the commencement of the cause for canonisation -- the Universal Catholic Church’s canonical process for sainthood -- at St Francis Assisi Cathedral here. The ceremony coincides with the 50th death anniversary of the prelate.

Verapoly Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil will officiate at the thanksgiving Mass, in which he will make the official declaration. A decree from the Vatican Congregation for the Causes of Saints will be read during the Holy Mass. Born on June 25, 1894 in Vypeen, he was consecrated an archbishop at the age of 39. He died on January 21, 1970 and his mortal remains were interred at St Francis Assisi Cathedral.

A tribunal for the cause of sainthood will be constituted by Archbishop Kalathiparambil soon for taking the canonisation process forward. Fr Andrews Alexander, a Capuchin friar and expert on canonisation, is the postulator for the cause of Archbishop Attipetty. An organising committee for the declaration ceremony was constituted at a meeting held at the Verapoly Archbishop’s house on Thursday with the archbishop as its patron.