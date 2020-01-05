HC admonishes DYFI workers accused of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Disposing of the anticipatory bail petition of two DYFI workers in a case of threatening and acts causing sexual harassment against a woman belonging to the scheduled community, the Kerala High Court has directed them to show respect to women. The 26-year-old victim, also a member of the DYFI, had filed a police complaint alleging that the men were threatening and intimidating her over the phone since May 2018.

Justice Alexander Thomas made the observation while disposing of the bail plea of Jafar Sadhik Thangal, Vadanappally; A M Fahad, Vadanappally; A S Sabith, Thrithallur; A S Sreejith, Thrithallur; and Sadham Hussain of Vadanappally in Thrissur.

The victim stated the accused had claimed they were in possession of her nude photographs and videos, and threatened to kill her if she approached the police. She alleged the first accused had lifted his dhoti and tried to exhibit his private parts during a scuffle. As the police found that the allegations raised against the fourth and fifth accused were false, as of now, only the first and second accused are in the list.

The court said that as the offence is bailable, the proper remedy is to move the special court concerned for bail. It told the petitioners to ensure that they show due respect to women in general, and more particularly the victim, a member of their organisation.