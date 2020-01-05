Home States Kerala

In a rare camaraderie, Kerala mosque set to conduct wedding of Hindu couple

Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Committee will donate 10 sovereign gold and Rs 2 lakh and help with other wedding expenses. 

Published: 05th January 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: At a time when the secular fabric of the country seems to be weakening, the members of Cheravally Muslim Jamaat are all set to make wedding arrangements of a Hindu girl on the premises of a mosque in Kerala.

According to Nujmudeen Alummoottil, secretary of Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Committee, two months ago an application was received from Bindu, wife of late Ashokan, seeking help for conducting the wedding of her daughter. 

The place of worship will open its doors for the wedding of Anju, daughter of Bindu, Amrithanjali, Cheravally, Kayalmulam on January 19.

Sarath Sasi, son of Sasidharan and Mini Sasi, Kappil Kizhakku, Kayamkulam will tie the knot under the leadership of the Jamaat committee.

“I discussed the issue with the other members who readily lent a helping hand to the family that was facing financial constraints. Bindu is staying in a rented house with her three children. Her husband passed away two years ago. I was well aware of their condition,” said Najmudheen.

The wedding will be held as per Hindu rituals. The committee will donate 10 sovereign gold and Rs 2 lakh. All the wedding expenses will be met by the committee, said Nujmudeen, who is the district president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

“A few people are trying to connect this with the recent developments in the country. I came in contact with Bindu two years ago after the death of her husband. A report appeared in a vernacular daily that she was struggling to even make funeral arrangements due to her poor finances. Her son Anand, who was appearing for SSLC examination, was not aware of his father's demise. The next day I contacted the family and helped them with the funeral. I have known Bindhu since then. On October 2 last year, Bindu contacted me and sought help to arrange her daughter's wedding. I contacted the members of the Jamaat Committee who assured all the help,” Najmudheen said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindu wedding Kerala mosque Hindu-Muslim unity Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Committee
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp