In a rare camaraderie, Kerala mosque set to conduct wedding of Hindu couple

ALAPPUZHA: At a time when the secular fabric of the country seems to be weakening, the members of Cheravally Muslim Jamaat are all set to make wedding arrangements of a Hindu girl on the premises of a mosque in Kerala.

According to Nujmudeen Alummoottil, secretary of Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Committee, two months ago an application was received from Bindu, wife of late Ashokan, seeking help for conducting the wedding of her daughter.

The place of worship will open its doors for the wedding of Anju, daughter of Bindu, Amrithanjali, Cheravally, Kayalmulam on January 19.

Sarath Sasi, son of Sasidharan and Mini Sasi, Kappil Kizhakku, Kayamkulam will tie the knot under the leadership of the Jamaat committee.

“I discussed the issue with the other members who readily lent a helping hand to the family that was facing financial constraints. Bindu is staying in a rented house with her three children. Her husband passed away two years ago. I was well aware of their condition,” said Najmudheen.

The wedding will be held as per Hindu rituals. The committee will donate 10 sovereign gold and Rs 2 lakh. All the wedding expenses will be met by the committee, said Nujmudeen, who is the district president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

“A few people are trying to connect this with the recent developments in the country. I came in contact with Bindu two years ago after the death of her husband. A report appeared in a vernacular daily that she was struggling to even make funeral arrangements due to her poor finances. Her son Anand, who was appearing for SSLC examination, was not aware of his father's demise. The next day I contacted the family and helped them with the funeral. I have known Bindhu since then. On October 2 last year, Bindu contacted me and sought help to arrange her daughter's wedding. I contacted the members of the Jamaat Committee who assured all the help,” Najmudheen said.