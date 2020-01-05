Superintendent refuses to show pass, KSRTC vigilance cell launches investigation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A video in which a KSRTC superintendent is seen refusing to show her free pass to the conductor on a corporation bus has gone viral on the social media. The corporation’s vigilance cell has launched a probe into the incident that occurred on a fast passenger on the Adoor-Thalakkulam route on Saturday morning. Both the superintendent and conductor were women. The superintendent is attached to the Neyyattinkara depot and conductor is from Adoor depot.

“I won’t show you the pass. I’ve told you the pass number and use it if you want,” she is seen telling the conductor. The superintendent added that the conductor can pay the ticket charge or lodge a complaint with the higher-ups. The superintendent’s act invited the wrath of netizens with some commenting that such officers were to be blamed for the crisis in the cash-strapped corporation.

KSRTC’s vigilance officer Shaju Lawrence told TNIE that a probe had been launched into the incident.

“We will record the statements of both the persons and submit a report to the executive director (vigilance),” he said. The officer said all pass holders had to show the pass to the conductor. A circular had been issued to the conductors in December asking them to compulsorily verify the passes to prevent the use of expired passes.