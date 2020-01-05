Thunderbolts’ training period will be added in service records: CM

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The training period of the Thunderbolts, an elite commando force of the Kerala Police under the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), will be considered their service period with the Police department, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking after receiving the salute at the passing out parade of 150 new Thunderbolt commandos at the IRB parade ground in Pandikkad on Saturday. The chief minister also inaugurated the IRB headquarters and the Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency Training School at Pandikkad on the occasion.

“The Thunderbolt commandos go through the toughest training for 18 months, and they deserve to get benefits like the other police wings in the state. The government notification regarding this decision has already been published,” he said. Stating that more educated youngsters are joining the police force these days, Pinarayi said their knowledge and skills would be utilised towards the betterment of the Police department. “There are six postgraduates and two graduates in the Thunderbolt batch. Some commandos have a Bachelor of Law degree. The state government is responsible for effectively utilising these educated youngsters in the Thunderbolts. The postings according to their qualifications will soon be given,” he said.

Pinarayi further said the state government will take steps to strengthen the State Industrial Security Force (SISF) that provides security cover to major public and other undertakings, including the Reserve Bank of India office and Kochi Metro in the state. A total of 150 commandos became part of the Kerala Thunderbolts on the passing out day. The commandos split into six platoons to perform the parade.

K Renjith led the platoons, while P K Muneer acted as second in command. Kerala police chief Loknath Behera, Additional Director General of Police M R Ajith Kumar, Deputy Inspector General P Prakash and Chaitra Teresa John IPS were also present at the parade ground.Later, the chief minister distributed trophies to R Sooraj, a native of Alappuzha, for best performance in indoor training; K Renjith, a native of Kannur, for best performance in outdoor training; P Amal Raj from Idukki for becoming the best shooter in the batch and P K Muneer from Wayanad for all-round performance.

Talent demonstrations

After the passing out parade, demonstrations by the commandos were also held at the ground. A team of commandos showed off their talents in using semi-automatic pistols, AK-47 guns, and light machine guns. Some commandos also performed martial arts like Karate and Kalaripayattu. Demonstrations of rescuing people who were under the custody of a terrorist group in a Metro train, seizing explosives from a moving car, saving people from a hotel (referencing the 2008 Mumbai terror attack) and countering attacks of Maoists in the forest had won applauds from special invitees present.