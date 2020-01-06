Home States Kerala

Aerial survey for Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod semi high-speed rail corridor completed

The review which began on December 31 scanned the entire 532 km stretch, marking the first vital step the project that aims to reduce the end-to-end travel time across the state to just four hours.

Published: 06th January 2020 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An aerial survey to identify the alignment of Kerala’s ambitious Thiruvananthapuram–Kasaragod Semi High-Speed Rail Corridor project, also called Silver Line, has been completed.

The review which began on December 31 scanned the entire 532 km stretch, marking the first vital step the project that aims to reduce the end-to-end travel time across the state to just four hours.

The first day of the survey was from Kannur to Kasaragod and reached Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) remote sensing method was used for the survey that was conducted on a Partenavia P.68 aircraft that took off from Kannur International Airport (KIAL).

The review is being carried out by Hyderabad-based Geokno India Private Limited., which had also conducted LiDAR survey for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

A joint venture by the Kerala government and Ministry of Railways, the project had obtained in-principle approval from the Centre on December 17.

The civil aviation director-general and the Ministry of Defence had given clearance for the week-long survey. Special permission from the Ministry of Defence was required since the aircraft has to fly over highly-sensitive security zones.

The survey completion will enable the organisation to submit a detailed project report (DPR) soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Kasaragod Thiruvananthapuram Kasaragod rail corridor
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp