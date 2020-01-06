Home States Kerala

Kerala jilted lover slits woman's throat, kills self

The accused who lived in a nearby house, barged into Ashika's house and slit her throat before ending his life in a similar manner, police said quoting local people and neighbours.

Published: 06th January 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A jilted lover killed a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat before killing himself at Karakkonam, a nearby suburb on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when the woman, Ashika, was at home and her parents, both daily wage earners, were away for their routine work.

The accused, 21-year-old Anu, who lived in a nearby house, barged into Ashika's house and slit her throat before ending his life in a similar manner, police said quoting local people and neighbours.

When neighbours rushed to the house hearing the woman's screams, the two were found lying in a pool of blood.

"As informed by the local people, we rushed to the spot and took both of them to the nearby Karakkonam Medical College. But, the woman was declared brought dead. Doctors asked us to rush the man to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where he died later," a police official said.

The official said both were in love with each other, but had parted ways.

The woman had lodged a complaint last year stating that the man was stalking her, based on which he and his parents had been summoned to the station and the issue had been sorted out, he said.

Police said they were clueless on what triggered the sudden provocation that led to the tragedy, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala lover kills partner Kerala lover murder case
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp