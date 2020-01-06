Home States Kerala

Nine-judge SC bench to hear case of allowing women of all ages in Sabarimala temple on January 13

The top court on Monday issued a notice informing listing of petition filed by Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking review of its historic 2018 judgement.

Published: 06th January 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

A malikappuram (woman devotee) returning after darshan at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala on Saturday (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear from January 13 the review petitions against its 2018 ruling on allowing women and girls of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. The court will also alongside take up pleas on alleged discrimination against women in other communities in matters of religion.

The court had last month indicated that the review petitions will be heard by a seven- judge bench. However, a fresh notice issued by the SC on Monday said the case would be heard by a nine-judge bench.
On November 14 last year, a five-judge constitution bench had, in a 3:2 majority verdict, referred to a larger bench the petitions seeking review of its historic 2018 judgement allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple.

The court had, however, said that the constitutional validity of religious practices like bar on entry of women and girls into a place of worship was not limited to the Sabarimala case.

Such restrictions also existed with regard to entry of Muslim women into mosques and dargah, and Parsi women married to non-Parsi men from the holy fire place of an Agyari, the bench had said, adding that it was time for the apex court to evolve a judicial policy to do “substantial and complete justice”.

“There is yet another seminal issue pending for consideration in this Court regarding the powers of the constitutional courts to tread on question as to whether a particular practice is essential to religion or is an integral of the religion, in respect of female genital mutilation in Dawoodi Bohra community,” the court had ruled.

A five-judge bench had, by a 4:1 verdict, ended a ban on the entry of women to the 800-year-old shrine in 2018. A bunch of 65-odd petitions were filed against the verdict.

‘Can’t use pendency of plea to stall insolvency’
The SC on Monday directed Vijay Mallya to not use pending proceedings in the court to stall legal proceedings anywhere else in the world. The order was passed after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the SC that insolvency proceedings against Mallya are pending in a UK court and Mallya has sought that a judgment should not be passed because the issue is pending before the SC. “They’ve been saying since 2011 that ‘we will pay everything’, but not a single rupee has been paid so far,” Mehta said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala temple Supreme Court Sabarimala verdict
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp