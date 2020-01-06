‘Opportunities galore in floral cultivation’: Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Vasantholsavam has turned more popular by the year. The immense opportunities in floral cultivation and the monetary gains its export can bring into the economy need to be explored more keenly,” said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory function of the flower show, ‘Vasantholsavam’ organised by Kerala Tourism in the capital.

The third edition of the nine-day festival came to a resounding end on Sunday. Like the previous year, 10 per cent of the revenue from ticket sales is being contributed to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Stressing on the need to explore financial opportunities in floral cultivation, the minister said that the focus must be on considering floral cultivation as just another agricultural product.

“A number of major flower fests are being organised in the country and Vasantholsavam has earned a spot in the national floral festival milieu with its diversity,” said Kadakampally.

The festival will continue to be timed during the Christmas vacation and will be held yearly.