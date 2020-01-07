Home States Kerala

Internal marks system a thing of the past soon: Pinarayi Vijayan

 The internal mark system will vanish from the state's school-college education very soon, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday. 

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The internal mark system will vanish from the state’s school-college education very soon, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday. The education department will start taking steps to stop the system which demands minimum marks in internal exams, as several colleges have been found tampering with the system, which once had the sole intention of developing the practical knowledge of the students which is no more seen, he added. 

Pinarayi was interacting with elected student representatives of universities and colleges in the Malabar region to identify issues facing the higher education sector during the ‘Chief Minister’s Student Leaders’ Conclave’ at Farook College here. The CM made the comments when a student representative pointed out the politics in the name of internal marks. 

Sex education in schools from next academic yr

The chief minister also announced that sex education would be imparted to the schoolchildren from the upcoming academic year. “The aim of sex education should be to make adolescents more informed about their personal sexual activity, sexual health and overall healthcare. It is high time that we stopped hiding these topics from our children because to make them aware of the sexual atrocities they might face, we need to impart this knowledge,” he pointed out. 

To a question from a student representative from Kannur regarding giving a chance for the school and college students to become a part of the disaster management activities, Pinarayi said, “A new project is being evolved in which the government is planning to make one volunteer each for every 100 people. Students will also play a key role by becoming volunteers under this project. Whenever a calamity or accident occurs, the volunteer of that particular region would be alerted using the internet facility and asked to provide necessary help in that region.”

The chief minister also announced that from the next academic year, various points mentioned in the Constitution would be read out during school assemblies to make the students aware of their rights in the society. Regarding part-time jobs, the chief minister said the state government along with the labour department has decided to develop several part-time job opportunities for the students above 18 years of age.

Schools to impart sex education
The chief minister announced sex education would be imparted to schoolchildren from the next academic year. “To make the children aware of the sexual atrocities they might face, we need to impart knowledge,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

