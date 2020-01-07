Home States Kerala

Mollywood stars come out in support of protests rocking JNU

Though most of the top names in Malayalam cinema chose to remain silent on the attack on JNU students by masked goons, some popular actors came out in support of the victims.

Actress Manju Warrier. (Photo | Melton Antony, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though most of the top names in Malayalam cinema chose to remain silent on the attack on JNU students by masked goons, some popular actors came out in support of the victims. Taking to their social media pages, they condemned the attack and protested against the vandalism that shattered the university which has a great legacy among the country’s educational institutions. 

In her Facebook post, lady superstar Manju Warrier said she was shocked to see the faces of students covered in blood on TV. “JNU is a symbol of knowledge for Indians. Many, who have studied there, are now leading us and ruling us. Though the politics of the students may be different, nobody can question their patriotism.

Whatever be the difference of ideologies they have, one cannot justify the act in which even outsiders entered the campus and attacked the students. Just think about the state of mind of the mothers of those students when they see the images of their brutally attacked children. We cannot keep mum and stay back. We need to stand with them. I am with those students,” said Manju Warrior.

Actor Nivin Pauly said what happened in JNU on Sunday night was horrifying and frightening. “This is brutality at its worst! The attackers behind the violence against students and teachers must be punished. It’s time we stand united against hate and violence,” the actor said in his post.

Among the first few from Mollywood to register their protest was actor/writer Murali Gopy who termed the attack ‘Black Shirts’ terror at JNU! “History suggests that this is yet another ominous portent of a democracy’s steady decline into a fascist Black Hole,” he said.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who was earlier criticised by Sangh Parivar forces and BJP state general secretary Shobha Surendran for his Facebook post in support of anti-CAA protest, posted again on Sunday in favour of JNU students.

“To enter an institution of knowledge and education and unleashing violence on students with scant regard for law and order, is an absolute murder of all democratic values. It is a criminal offence of the highest order that deserves the harshest punishment. But also do remember, any form of protest that endorses violence is an equally condemnable act. As I said..the end does not always justify the means. Jai Hind,” said the actor.

