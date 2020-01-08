Home States Kerala

Bharat Bandh: Public life comes to a halt in Kerala

The public transport has totally been affected with the KSRTC buses remaining off the streets

Joint trade union workers blocking vehicles at National Highway in Kazhakkottam in Thiruvananthapuram . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 24-hour-general strike announced by a joint council of various central labour unions have evoked a hartal-like feeling in the state. The public life has largely been paralyzed in the strike that began on Tuesday midnight.

The public transport has totally been affected with the KSRTC buses remaining off the streets. Though the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, a collective of shop owners, had made it clear that they won't support the strike, the scenario was totally different on the ground. Most of the shops remained closed. Some of the shop owners said they don't want to take unwanted risks by opening the shops.

"If we look at the risk-benefit ratio, opening shops would be more damaging to us. Apart from the safety aspect, opening the shops would affect us financially also. Since the public largely remains at home, we won't be getting enough customers ," said a prominent trader from Chalai street, one of the busiest business spots in the city.

The strike has been announced by about 10 prominent unions against the 'anti-labour' policies of the central government. The agitators demand a hike in minimum wages, preventing privatization of PSU undertakings, waiving off loans of farmers etc.

The auto and taxi service were also hit by the strike. However, the private vehicles plied intermittently. No law and order issues were also reported and the strike has largely been peaceful. The Sabarimala pilgrims, who came in private vehicles, were unaffected by the strike as they were excempted from the strike.

The police, as usual, arranged vehicle facility at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station to ferry passengers who came to Regional Cancer Centre and the Medical College Hospital. The train service was unaffected, but many of the trains were delayed.

