Rs 961 crore allotted to repair roads damaged in flood

Roads under local self-govt dept, spanning 11,800 km, will be rebuilt with the fund

Published: 08th January 2020 06:17 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 11,880-km-long road damaged in the last flood will be rebuilt at an estimated cost of Rs 961 crore. The cabinet meeting held on Tuesday decided to sanction the fund for rebuilding the damaged roads under the Local Self-Government (LSG) Department from the chief minister’s distress relief fund.

The project will be implemented after rechristening the project as ‘Chief Minister’s LSG Road Renovation Project.’ Regional-level committees will be formed for the supervision of road work. Further, a district-level technical committee comprising engineers from the respective LSG bodies will oversee the work.
Industrial security force

The cabinet meeting also decided to enhance the strength of state industrial security force in two phases by creating 2,000 additional posts. In the first phase, 1,000 posts will be created based on the suggestion put forward by the Finance Department. A committee headed by additional chief secretary (Home) will be formed to study and submit a report regarding the mode of recruitment, training and deployment of the force. The committee will have state police chief and Kerala Police Academy director as its members.

The state industrial security force was formed in 2011 with an objective of providing security cover to main establishments and public sector units under the state government. By expanding the strength of the force, security can be provided to more state institutions. At present the strength of the force is 979 which will be increased to 3,000 in a phased manner.

State-level agency for KASP
The cabinet meeting also decided to form a state-level health agency to facilitate the smooth functioning of the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Paddhati (KASP) scheme. Around 33 posts will be created for this. The meeting also decided to wind up the operations of Centre for Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development under the Science and Technology Department.

TAGS
Kerala floods
