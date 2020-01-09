Vlogger, 4 others booked for entering forest illegally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The forest department has booked a case against Sujith Bhakthan, a vlogger with a sizeable fan following, for entering the forest areas and shooting videos without permission. The vlogger entered Pooyamkutty and Neriamangalam forest areas with seven friends in two jeeps and visited places like Inchathotty, Urulanthanni and Knachery Sree Durga temple, located inside the forest area in the last week of December. He shot videos of the forest area and a rocky terrain, where some movies were shot earlier.

“We noticed the incident after the video was uploaded. A case has been registered against five people, including the vlogger, for trespassing into the forest. We have taken both the jeeps into custody. It is a bailable offence which can attract a two-year jail term,” said Neriamangalam Range Officer Arun K Nair.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again put the spotlight on the activities of some resorts operating in the forest areas of Pooyamkutty and Kuttampuzha. Last year, the forest department had initiated action against a few homestays in the area for luring adventurous youngsters by offering trekking and jeep safari in the forest areas.

Former Malayattoor DFO A Ranjan had stepped up night patrolling in the area after a foreigner arrived at Kuttampuzha to enjoy the facility. “We will initiate action against such illegal activities,” said Kuttampuzha Range Officer Libin John.