Home States Kerala

SC backs order to demolish 59 villas on Kerala island for violating CRZ norms

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman upheld the 2013 Kerala High Court order on the villas promoted by Muthoot group and Kuwait-based Kapico group

Published: 10th January 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ALAPPUZHA: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Kerala High Court order to demolish 59 villas and other constructions in Nediyanthuruthu, a small island in the backwaters of Alappuzha in Kerala.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman upheld the 2013 Kerala High Court order, which said the villas -- promoted by Muthoot group and Kuwait-based Kapico group -- were constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The apex court also dismissed the arguments by the counsel for the resort that the villas were built by piling and the demolition would cause immense damage to the nearby residents and their properties.

The villas are constructed in the Vembanad backwaters -- a Ramsar site. The wetland is of international importance and protected by the Ramsar Convention.

In its order in 2015, the division bench of the Kerala High Court, comprising justices K M Joseph and K Harilal, said the villas were built violating the CRZ, EIA Notification-2006, Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act-2008 and Wetland Conservation and Management Rules-2010.

Nediyathuruthu is among the seven tiny islets in the Vembanad backwaters in Panavally grama panchayat in Alappuzha district. "We welcome the order of the Supreme Court. Our financial situation is grim and we will not be able to demolish the buildings," said Pradeep Koodickal, president of Panavally panchayat.

The order of the Supreme Court comes on the eve of the razing of the four high-rises in Maradu municipality in Kochi for violation of CRZ norms. The 18-floor Holy Faith H2O will be demolished at 11 am on Saturday, followed by the 16-floor Alfa Serene twin-towers lying about 110 meters across the backwaters at 11.05 am. Two other buildings will be demolished on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nediyanthuruthu Alappuzha CRZ Vembanad
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp