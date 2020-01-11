Sabarimala: Travancore Devaswom Board not to file fresh affidavit in SC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) meeting held here on Friday decided not to file a fresh affidavit on the contentious Sabarimala women entry issue when the Supreme Court takes up the case for hearing from January 13. The board had in 2016 submitted an affidavit in the apex court against the entry of women of menstrual age in the temple.

However, it doesn’t mean it will not file any fresh affidavit if the court seeks the board’s opinion. Speaking after the meeting, TDB president N Vasu said the board will take a stance favouring devotees and protecting the traditions. “But the legal counsel of the board suggested against filing a fresh affidavit on its own as there was already an affidavit filed before court in connection with the case,” he said.

TDB prefers to stand with devotees: Vasu

“LET the court decide whether the previous affidavit would stand or not or if it needed a fresh affidavit. The board is always legally bound to implement the court order, but it prefers to stand with the devotees,” said Vasu. Replying to a question, he said the board had earlier approached the apex court seeking time to implement the court order allowing entry of women of all ages to the hill shrine, as it could not arrange all facilities required.

“At present, there is no point in approaching the court in advance with a fresh affidavit. But if the court seeks its opinion, the board will convene a meeting of various stakeholders again and take a decision, protecting the interests of devotees and tradi t ions and rituals of the temple,” he said. Asked if the TDB sticks to the earlier affidavit it filed in the court, Vasu said with the Supreme Court pronouncing the verdict in the case and deciding to hear the review petitions on the verdict, there is no point in discussing the fate of the previous affidavit this time.