Idukki: Youngster arrested for rape, blackmail of girl

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 20-year-old man was held for allegedly raping and blackmailing a minor girl with her nude photos in Santhanpara near here on Saturday. The accused was arrested by the Santhanpara police on Saturday.

According to the police, the girl, who is a native of Santhanpara was in a relationship with the youth since their schooling days at a private school in Rajakkadu. Even though they went to separate colleges for graduation - the boy to a government college in Santhanpara and the girl to Aluva, they continued their relationship via phone. Meanwhile, the girl sent her nude pictures to the boy via WhatsApp.

Later the boy blackmailed the girl with these pictures and raped her thrice after bringing her to his home in Mukkudil.

The boy also demanded the girl to send him nude pictures of other girls in her hostel threatening he will circulate her pictures through social media.

Meanwhile, some of the girl’s hostel mates came to know about the incident from the girl and informed the college authorities leading to registering of a complaint with the Santhanpara police.

Santhanpara police took the youth into custody and handed him over to Udumbanchola police. Since the girl is a minor, case has been registered based on the POCSO Act.