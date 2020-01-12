Munnar experiences season’s first frost fall; mercury drops to sub-zero

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: White sheets of snow-covered Munnar on Saturday morning as the temperature in the hill station dropped to minus one degree.

The temperature which plummeted at the hill station recently fell further on Friday, thrilling tourists who visited Munnar for the weekend. The hill station which experienced hot climate for over a month has welcomed the year’s chilliest climate.

The drop in temperature has also revived tourism in Munnar, with hordes of tourists making a beeline here. Hoteliers, who were facing a slump in business since July, are also anticipating better days. Mattuppetty, Kundala, Ellappetty and Chenduvara recorded minus one degree Celsius on Saturday while Lakshmi, Kannimala, Sevenmala and Nayamakkadu witnessed freezing temperature.

The golf ground in Kundala was also blanketed in a thick layer of frost. The hill station is expected to remain at minus temperature until February end. The high-altitude Munnar marathon will also be held soon to attract tourists. This year, the snowfall is expected to make the competition more attractive.