Five ‘aides’ of Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson's killers caught in Thenmala

KOLLAM: Five youths, who are suspected to have ties with the main culprits in the murder of Kaliyikkavila Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Y Wilson, were detained by a joint police team of Kerala and Tamil Nadu from Palaruvi junction near Thenmala in Kollam district on Sunday. Tamil Nadu Police’s Q Branch has taken them into custody for further interrogation.

Along with the personnel of Kollam rural police and Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ Branch, the team led by Thenmala circle inspector laid a trap to nab the five suspects.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, we alerted our team in Thenmala to help the Tamil Nadu counterparts to detain the five-member gang, who are suspected to be associated with the main culprits. None of the suspects nabbed have any direct connection with the murder. A vehicle in which they were travelling was also seized,” said Kollam Rural SP Hari Sankar.

“All five accused and the vehicle have been handed over to the Q Branch for further investigation,” he said.

Cops avoid direct confrontation

Police did not divulge the details of the five youth as their involvement in the case is yet to be confirmed. Fearing that the gang would be carrying weapons with them, the team avoided a direct confrontation. Instead, they followed their vehicle bearing registration number TN 22 CK 1377 from a hotel in Thenmala where they had halted to have food.

The police team blocked the NH ahead with lorries before overpowering them at Palaruvi junction. Meanwhile, the police on Sunday detained two persons from Neyyattinkara for questioning in connection with the murder. They were later released.

Wilson, SSI of Tamil Nadu Police, was shot dead by two persons at the Padanthalumoodu check-post near Kaliyikkavila in Kanyakumari district on January 8 night.