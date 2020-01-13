Home States Kerala

Five ‘aides’ of Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson's killers caught in Thenmala

Along with the personnel of Kollam rural police and Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ Branch, the team led by Thenmala circle inspector laid a trap to nab the five suspects.

Published: 13th January 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson

Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Five youths, who are suspected to have ties with the main culprits in the murder of Kaliyikkavila Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Y Wilson, were detained by a joint police team of Kerala and Tamil Nadu from Palaruvi junction near Thenmala in Kollam district on Sunday. Tamil Nadu Police’s Q Branch has taken them into custody for further interrogation.

Along with the personnel of Kollam rural police and Tamil Nadu ‘Q’ Branch, the team led by Thenmala circle inspector laid a trap to nab the five suspects.

“Acting on intelligence inputs, we alerted our team in Thenmala to help the Tamil Nadu counterparts to detain the five-member gang, who are suspected to be associated with the main culprits. None of the suspects nabbed have any direct connection with the murder. A vehicle in which they were travelling was also seized,” said Kollam Rural SP Hari Sankar.

“All five accused and the vehicle have been handed over to the Q Branch for further investigation,” he said.

Cops avoid direct confrontation

Police did not divulge the details of the five youth as their involvement in the case is yet to be confirmed. Fearing that the gang would be carrying weapons with them, the team avoided a direct confrontation. Instead, they followed their vehicle bearing registration number TN 22 CK 1377 from a hotel in Thenmala where they had halted to have food.

The police team blocked the NH ahead with lorries before overpowering them at Palaruvi junction. Meanwhile, the police on Sunday detained two persons from Neyyattinkara for questioning in connection with the murder. They were later released.

Wilson, SSI of Tamil Nadu Police, was shot dead by two persons at the Padanthalumoodu check-post near Kaliyikkavila in Kanyakumari district on January 8 night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kaliyikkavila Y Wilson Y Wilson murder
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp