Home States Kerala

Kerala's hope for 'Insight Project' for the visually impaired reignited with 'Kazcha'

Despite being the lone centre for providing training to use smartphones, 'Insight Project' was forced to close shop after the social justice department stopped providing funds 2 years ago.

Published: 13th January 2020 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 01:32 AM   |  A+A-

Braille, Blind reading

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhcha project has revived the hopes of Kerala Federation of the Blind (KFB) in reviving the Insight Project to train visually challenged to overcome the daily struggles. Despite being the lone centre for providing training to use smartphones and computers, it was forced to close shop after the social justice department stopped providing funds two years ago.

Consequently, several hundred visually challenged persons lost the opportunity to get training at the  Kunnukuzhy centre here.

“There are several visually challenged persons who can afford a smartphone. But they do not have training centres to learn the skills,” said James Mathew, former coordinator, Insight.

The training part of Kazhcha project became easy as there was a ready pool of master trainers trained under Insight project.

But when the institute was shut down, the trainers had to look around for other jobs.

The social justice department accused KFB of misappropriating the funds provided for running Insight. But KFB has denied the charges and challenged the department to prove them.

Senior KFB  members claimed that separate inspections carried out by Gulati institute of finance and audit department could not find any merit in the allegations. “Things have not changed even after a delegation from KFB had met Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja in July last year to discuss the possibility of restarting the project ,” said R Sasidharan Pillai, KFB outgoing executive director.

KFB is fighting a case with department for demanding repayment of rent for running the project since 2013. Insight has stopped taking residential training programme since February. It used to give Rs 200 as daily stipend for a student for the one-and-half month’s training period.

It had trained around 250 students every year on an average since 2013. Insight had centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. It played an active role in training visually challenged in digital banking after demonetisation.

The work of  Insight has been praised in Governor’s Policy Address, IT policy, and various assembly documents in the past. Many reports recommended the project to be replicated in each district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kazhcha project Insight Project Kerala visually impaired
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp