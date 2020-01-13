Newlywed Kerala couple found dead in house

By Express News Service

KANNUR: A newly-married couple was found dead in the bathroom of their rented house in Kuttikkol on Sunday. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sudheesh, 30, of Kuttikkol and Reshma alias Isakkirani, 25, a native of Puthur in Tamil Nadu.

While Sudheesh was found hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom, Reshma was found lying on the floor with a knot around her neck.

The couple had gotten married around eight months ago with the support of their families. Since the wedding, they had been staying at a rented house in Kuttikkol.

The incident came to light after a friend of Sudheesh came to visit the duo on Sunday morning, where he found their lifeless bodies.

The Taliparamba police have registered a case of unnatural death.