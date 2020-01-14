Home States Kerala

Bishops raise land deals, ask cardinal to clarify stand to laity

The bishops wanted a clear declaration of the ways of restitution, instead of admission of lapses.

Published: 14th January 2020 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The issue of land deals came up for discussion during the Synod session of the Syro-Malabar Church on Monday and Cardinal Mar George Alenchery informed the members that the losses could not be recovered without selling the land. The issue was raised by nine bishops of the Ernakulm- Angamaly Archdiocese when a suggestion came up during the session that the Synod could admit to the losses incurred because of the land deals.

The bishops wanted a clear declaration of the ways of restitution, instead of admission of lapses. To this, the Cardinal said he had not made any monetary gains out of these deals. The bishops, however, suggested that the Cardinal could explain his stand in the matter before the priests and laity and convince them. The Synod is yet to release an official statement regarding the discussions and decisions taken in the meeting. “There came some suggestions from the Synod regarding the ways in which the losses can be rectified but no official statement has been released by the Synod. Earlier itself, the Synod had accepted that severe lapses occurred from the Cardinal’s part,” said a source in the Er nakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. With two more days to go, the Synod is yet to come out with its decision on the controversial liturgy issue within the Church. The Archdiocesan Movement for Tr a n s p a re n cy (AMT), an organisation of the laity at Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese, had earlier urged the Synod to initiate steps for the implementation of restitution.

“It is also known that discussions on liturgical issues also took place in the meeting. Rather than the liturgical issue, we wanted the Synod to give prominence on finding ways in implementing the restitution (in the land deals) as directed by the Vatican. We are hopeful that decisions will be made regarding the same,” said Riju Kanjookaran of the AMT. A source said the coming days of the Synod meeting are crucial. “As Synod concludes on Wednesday, some major decisions will be taken,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cardinal Mar George Alenchery Syro-Malabar Church
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp