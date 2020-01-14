Home States Kerala

Films, serial on Koodathayi murders: Court to hear petition later

The court took the decision as summons could not be served on all respondents before the case came up on Monday.

Police taking Prime accused Jollyamma to house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery.

File photo of police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Thamarassery Munsiff Court on Monday postponed the hearing of the petition filed by the family of Jolly Joseph, prime accused in the Koodathayi multiple killings, seeking stoppage of production of TV serial and films based on them series, to January 25.

The court took the decision as summons could not be served on all respondents before the case came up on Monday. The court had issued notice to all the eight respondents - Flowers TV, its CEO Sreekandan Nair, serial director Gireesh Konni, film producer Antony Perumbavur, actors Dini Daniel, MMTV, Mathrubhumi, and Jolly Joseph to appear before the court on Monday.

Koodathayi murders
