Home States Kerala

Lives sacrificed at the altar of love

In several of these incidents, use of intoxicants like alcohol and drugs has been a major trigger for the extreme violence committed.

Published: 14th January 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nowadays, there is not a lot that prevents love once spurned from turning into vengeance. Against the backdrop of the recent crimes of passion which were reported in Kerala last week, psychologists are of the view that poor parenting and impulsive behaviour are the main reasons for youngsters committing crimes. Males, especially the younger ones believe they alone have the right to take decisions and any point of view expressed by females need not be entertained. This is a fundamental problem among the youth which parents tend to ignore right from adolescence.

“It is the result of impulsive streak in today’s youth which makes them commit crimes. If the boy is brought up in an environment where the father is aggressive and physically abuses the wife(boy’s mother), he will start believing it’s pretty normal to assault his partner. If the girl chooses to disagree with him on any issue, she will be subjected to physical abuse. The effects of the patriarchal society on males also cannot be ruled out,” said Arun B Nair, associate professor, Department of Psychiatry, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. In several of these incidents, use of intoxicants like alcohol and drugs has been a major trigger for the extreme violence committed.

“The exposure of youth to drugs is another important factor. The brain, which controls our self-regulation, gets depressed by the action of drugs following which heinous crimes are committed without even realising the consequences,” said Arun. With changes in lifestyle, the youth of today have no patience.

“Earlier, when we wanted to get something we had to wait for a long time. But nowadays in the digital era, the waiting is no longer there,” said Arun. Kavitha Manoj, project coordinator, psychiatric social work department, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, said parental stress to an extent affects the upbringing of the children.

“When we deal with children who commit crimes, in many cases we have come across unresolved issues in the family. It may be due to either social or economic factors, parents are not able to spend time with children. Even at a very young age, children are unable to take ‘NO’ for an answer,” said Kavitha.

According to Arun, “ Often, there is no knowledge of what constitutes true love which has four key components -- intimacy, passion, commitment, and democracy which means the freedom to express opinion and disagree with ideas expressed by the partner and still maintain a healthy relationship”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jilted lover murder crime
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp