Maradu demolition: It was painful duty, says judge; owners want SC to take builders to task

Demolition of Alfa Serene at Maradu

Demolition of Alfa Serene at Maradu (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “It was a painful duty for us to order the demolition of the four apartment complexes at Maradu in Kochi. We hope it’ll help curb illegal constructions,” the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah observed while considering the case regarding CRZ violations at Maradu which prompted the court to order demolition.

The Kerala government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and demolished all five apartment complexes.

The bench asked the state government to file a report on the removal of the debris generated by the demolition including that which fell into the backwaters.

The bench refused to dispose of the case at this stage and posted it for further hearing on February 10.

Responding to a petition made by the residents’ counsel, the bench assured that strict action would be taken against all those who are responsible for giving approval for the apartments’ illegal construction.

The counsel also said there were some flat owners who had more than one flat in the demolished buildings but the one-member committee, which was set up pursuant to the order of the apex court to oversee demolition and assess total compensation payable to affected buyers, said compensation would be paid only for one flat.

On this the bench said: “You file a proper application about this.”

Regarding other issues, including setting up of a court to deal with pleas filed by buyers to initiate appropriate proceedings against the builders, the court asked them to file proper applications.

The bench had set a 138-day deadline for the demolition of flats in its order issued on September 27, 2019, and directed to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner as compensation.

