Three-day ‘Thiruvabharanam’ procession to Sabarimala begins

At Ullannur Sree Bhadra Devi temple, the procession was given a traditional reception upon arrival at the temple gate.

Published: 14th January 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvabharanam procession taken out from Pandalam to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Monday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The three-day procession carrying the ‘Thiruvabharanam’, to be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during the Makaravilakku ceremony on January 15, began its journey from Pandalam Valiya Koyikkal Sree Dharma Sastha temple on Monday. The procession began from the Pandalam temple after witnessing the ‘Krishnaparunthu’ on the sky above the temple at 1pm. Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu, member K S Ravi, devaswom commissioner BS Thirumeni and devaswom deputy commissioner Sudheeshkumar were present.

Kept in three sandalwood boxes, the ornaments are being carried on head by 12 people. A 20-member team led by devaswom assistant commissioner Muralidharan Nair will be in charge of the procession. Traditional reception was accorded to the procession at the Kulanada Devi temple.

At Ullannur Sree Bhadra Devi temple, the procession was given a traditional reception upon arrival at the temple gate. Artists playing temple percussion instruments led the procession. Hundreds of devotees offered worship when the boxes containing the sacred ornaments were opened for darshan. After leaving Ullannur temple, the procession was given reception at Kuriyanappally, Kidangannur, Aranmula and Kozhenchery before its first night halt at Ayroor Puthiyakavu Devi temple.

On the second day of the journey, the procession will be given a reception at Idappavoor, Keekozhur, Ranni-Vaikom, Vadasserikara and Madamon before the noon halt at Ranni-Perunad temple. On its concluding day, the procession will be given reception at Plappally, Nilakkal and Attathode before noon halt at Pampa -Valiyanavattam. Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru and melsanthi Sudhir Nampoothiri will receive the Thiruvabharanam in front of the temple’s sreekovil. A ‘deeparadhana’ will be performed after adorning the ornaments on Lord Ayyappa’s idol at 6.30pm.

