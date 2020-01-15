Christian girls are being killed in the name of 'Love Jihad', alleges Syro Malabar Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Synod of the Syro Malabar Church on Wednesday expressed apprehensions on Christian girls being targeted and killed in the name of 'Love Jihad' in the state. The concerns were raised by the Synod in an official communique released by the Media Commission of the Syro Malabar Church by Fr Antony Thalachelloor.

"Recently the lives of girls lost entrapped in love have deeply wounded the secular conscience of the state. The growth of Love Jihad endangers the communal harmony and peace in Kerala. It is a fact that Christian girls are being targeted by the Love Jihad in the state," mentioned Synod in the release.

The Synod also claimed that according to multiple reports, there was a 'love jihad' focussed on Christian girls, stating that over half of the 21 women who joined Islamic State hailed from the Christian community.

Earlier, the Church has also raised its concerns over the Christian community been targeted for love jihad. "The CBI, NIA and Intelligence Bureau have all reported that such cases are occurring in the state and the country. It is saddening and worrying that despite the existence of a mechanism to counter efforts by religious terrorist groups to entrap gullible girls, these are not being tackled efficiently," said Fr Antony Thalachelloor in a press release released last year.



"It is a grave concern that there are many missing girls, who are not even mentioned in the official records, being used for terrorist activities in the name of Love Jihad. In recent times, complaints on girls, disguised in love, being raped and videos taken of the rape used to forced conversions in Kerala," claimed the Synod.



The Synod called for an intervention of the parents to create awareness among their children on the hidden dangers of prevalent Love Jihad in the state.