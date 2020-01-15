Home States Kerala

Christian girls are being killed in the name of 'Love Jihad', alleges Syro Malabar Church

The Synod claimed that over half of the 21 women who joined Islamic State hailed from the Christian community.

Published: 15th January 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Synod of the Syro Malabar Church on Wednesday expressed apprehensions on Christian girls being targeted and killed in the name of 'Love Jihad' in the state. The concerns were raised by the Synod in an official communique released by the Media Commission of the Syro Malabar Church by Fr Antony Thalachelloor.

"Recently the lives of girls lost entrapped in love have deeply wounded the secular conscience of the state. The growth of Love Jihad endangers the communal harmony and peace in Kerala. It is a fact that Christian girls are being targeted by the Love Jihad in the state," mentioned Synod in the release.

The Synod also claimed that according to multiple reports, there was a 'love jihad' focussed on Christian girls, stating that over half of the 21 women who joined Islamic State hailed from the Christian community.

Earlier, the Church has also raised its concerns over the Christian community been targeted for love jihad. "The CBI, NIA and Intelligence Bureau have all reported that such cases are occurring in the state and the country. It is saddening and worrying that despite the existence of a mechanism to counter efforts by religious terrorist groups to entrap gullible girls, these are not being tackled efficiently," said Fr Antony Thalachelloor in a press release released last year.

"It is a grave concern that there are many missing girls, who are not even mentioned in the official records, being used for terrorist activities in the name of Love Jihad. In recent times, complaints on girls, disguised in love, being raped and videos taken of the rape used to forced conversions in Kerala," claimed the Synod.

The Synod called for an intervention of the parents to create awareness among their children on the hidden dangers of prevalent Love Jihad in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syro Malabar Church Love Jihad Kerala Christian girls Kerala Love Jihad Christian girls Love Jihad
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp