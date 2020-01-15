CM approaching court against CAA a futile exercise, says TP Senkumar

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The act of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan approaching the courts against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which was democratically passed by Parliament as per the Constitution, only amounts to a futile exercise as the state government has no right to intervene, said former DGP TP Senkumar.

He was speaking at the Rashtra Jagran programme organised by the Desa Raksha Samithi to explain the CAA at the Municipal Town Hall here on Tuesday evening.

Senkumar said that the act by Pinarayi Vijayan could only be described as that of a person who is trying to sabotage a marriage in which the bride and bridegroom have agreed to the wedlock and the families of both of them backing it. In such cases, one would know what will happen to a person who tries to obstruct such a marriage.

Commenting on the remark made by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala that he had made a mistake by appointing him as the DGP, Senkumar, without naming the Congress leader, said: “Those who know the game of bridge will know that I have just played a ‘valueless’ card.” All the other cards are still in his pocket, he went on to say, hinting that he was privy to many insider details and would spill the beans if provoked further.

The former DGP stated that the present issue was only a competitive exercise between the UDF and the LDF to garner minority votes. He said that, in the past, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, CPM leader Prakash Karat and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others, had championed the cause of the persecuted minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh. But now they were suffering from selective amnesia.

He said that the legal luminaries who were close to the Sangh Parivar should act against anti-constitutional activities rather than mere talking. They should approach the Kerala High Court on the decision of the state government to spend money from the exchequer for releasing advertisements in the media against a law which has been passed by Parliament. In such a scenario, the courts could possibly direct that the money be collected from the party which issued the advertisements.

He said that it was the extremist elements from Kerala, who are instigating unrest, be it in Mangaluru or Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh and JNU.