Ex-panchayat secretary gets 4-year jail term

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Tuesday sentenced former secretary of Njarakkal panchayat, Ruban, to four years in prison in a bribery case registered 11 years ago.

The Azhikkal (Kannur) native was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 30,000. The trial had commenced last year. The incident took place in 2009.

Puthuvypeen resident Joshy had approached the panchayat seeking a building construction permit. But his application was not considered despite frequent visits. Later, then panchayat secretary Ruban sought Rs 2,000 for issuing the permit. He agreed to pay Rs 1,000 instead and informed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. On September 20, 2009, Ruban accused was caught accepting the bribe.