Kavalappara rehab package gets govt nod 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Five months after the landslide killed 59 people in Bhoothanam colony in Kavalappara, the state government finalised the rehabilitation package for the survivors of the natural disaster. In an order released on Monday, the government said it had approved the rehabilitation proposal submitted by the Malappuram district administration to provide 67 houses to the 67 families that survived the landslide on a nine acre land under the scheme - Bhoothanam Nava Kerala.

The order said the government had sanctioned the proposal submitted by the district administration to rehabilitate the landslide survivors in Kavalappara in Pothukal panchayat. The district administration could use `2.7 crore from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to purchase the nine acres of the proposed land and `68.27 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to construct the 67 houses.