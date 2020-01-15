Make, sale of banned plastic products to be fined from Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The manufacture and sale of banned single-use plastic products will attract fine from Wednesday. Though the ban on single use plastic came into effect on January 1, the date from which fine will be imposed was fixed as January 15.

Plastic carry bags in the possession of people will not attract fine. But those manufacturing and selling the banned plastic products will be fined.

While offenders will be fined Rs 10,000 at the first instance, repeat of the same offence will attract a fine of Rs 25,000. For third time offenders, the fine would be Rs 50,000 along with cancellation of the license of the business establishment concerned.

Branded plastic products that will be collected and disposed of under the ‘extended producer responsibility’ have been exempted from the ban. Manufacturers and owners are being istructed to remove such used plastic products with the help of local bodies concerned.