Alan Shuhaib, Thwaha Fasal to be produced in court on Thursday

A police patrolling team had found three youths in a suspicious manner in Peruman Perummal area of Kozhikode around 6.45pm on November 1, 2019.

Published: 16th January 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, the youths, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, will be produced before NIA Court in Kochi on Thursday. The Kozhikode natives will be produced in the court after the National Investigation Agency took over the probe last month.

Recently, NIA had filed a petition seeking a warrant to produce the duo in the court. The documents and evidence, collected by Kerala Police and submitted in the Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court, were transferred to the NIA Court in Kochi.

NIA is yet to file a petition seeking the custody of the accused for further interrogation. The petition is likely to be filed next week. The accused are likely to be shifted from the jail in Kozhikode to Thrissur High-Security Prison, Viyyur Central Jail or District Jail in Kakkanad.

A police patrolling team had found three youths in a suspicious manner in Peruman Perummal area of Kozhikode around 6.45pm on November 1, 2019. When police approached them, one of them ran away. In a subsequent search, two Maoist notices, titled ‘Implement Professor Madhav Gadgil Report’ and ‘People must come out against Maoist hunt’, were found in the shoulder bag of an accused. Later, Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division (CTCR) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed NIA to take over the probe and the FIR in the case was re-registered on December 18.

The NIA has re-registered the FIR under UAPA Sections 20 (any person who is a member of a terrorist gang or a terrorist organisation), 38 (offence related to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence related to support given to a terrorist organisation).

NIA yet to seek custody of accused
NIA is yet to file a petition seeking the custody of the accused for further interrogation. The petition is likely to be filed next week.

