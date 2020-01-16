Alappuzha: Man kills brother over brawl

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 31-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his brother at Pallipuram near Cherthala in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased is Mahesh, son of Maniyan Nair, Karunattil House, Pallipuram. The Cherthala police arrested his brother Girish, 34, in connection with the incident.

Mahesh, who had been jailed under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), was released two weeks ago. Both are married and used to live in separate houses in the same compound.

Girish sold a van owned by Mahesh when he was in jail, which led to an altercation between the brothers.

Mahesh reached Girish’s house late Tuesday night and used pepper spray on him. It led to the tiff and Girish stabbed Mahesh with a knife.

Though Girish and father rushed him to a private hospital at Cherthala, the doctors declared him brought dead. The police arrested Girish from the hospital and remanded him in judicial custody.

The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem examination, said the police.