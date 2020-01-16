Home States Kerala

Governor Khan refuses to sign ordinance on local self govt ward reorganisation

It has been two weeks since the government submitted the ordinance. The delay in approval is viewed as an offshoot of already strained relations between the two offices.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has refused to sign the ordinance with respect to the amendments to Kerala Panchayat Raj Act 1994 and Kerala Municipality Act 1994 to increase the number of constituencies in local self-governments.

It has been two weeks since the government submitted the ordinance. The delay in approval is viewed as an offshoot of already strained relations between the two offices.

The latest development follows a memorandum by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala who accused that the ordinance was ill-timed and against the provisions of Census Act 1948 and its rules.

The governor had earlier returned the file in this regard following the complaint raised by the opposition leader that the reorganisation of the local body wards would adversely affect the census procedures. The government then replied it would not affect and again submitted the draft for approval.

The ward reorganisation, a policy decision of the ruling LDF, aims to carve out one new ward each in all panchayats, municipal corporations and city corporations in the state. Senior Congress leader K C Joseph welcomed the governor’s decision. He said the government could have brought the Bill in the recent special session of the assembly. It is learnt Khan has conveyed his displeasure to LSG Minister A C Moideen.

“The building number and census house number is mandatory in the proforma of House Listing and House Census Schedule stipulated under Census of India 2021. Here the change of constituency by the new ordinance leads to change of building number which creates misperception in the process of census which is having thoughtful consequences,” Chennithala said in his complaint. LSG Minister AC Moideen said the government was firm on its decision on ward reorganisation. However, we do not wish for a confrontation with the governor’s office, he said.

The governor’s action has put the government in a crisis. The government could have introduced a bill in the assembly session beginning this month-end if the draft was rejected. The Bill cannot be introduced if the governor does not sent back the draft.

  • The grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities and corporations were to get an additional member through an ordinance
  • The grama panchayats were to have a minimum of 14 members instead of 13. The upper limit was to be 24 instead of 23.
Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arif Mohammad Khan Kerala Panchayat Raj
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp