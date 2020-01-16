Home States Kerala

Harivarasanam Award presented to Ilaiyaraaja at Sabarimala

Published: 16th January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja receives the Harivarasanam Award

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The annual Harivarasanam Award, jointly instituted by the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), was presented to music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Presenting the award, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran lauded the composer’s unparalleled contribution in the field of music.

He said that the government and the TDB were overwhelmed in presenting the award to him in the name of Lord Ayyappa, particularly in composing Ayyappa devotional songs.

Raju Abraham, MLA, presided over the function. Revenue Department Additional Secretary K R Jyothilal delivered the introductory address.

Former Supreme Court judge Arijit Pasayat delivered the keynote address. Devaswom ombudsman P R Raman and Justice Ravikumar of Kerala High Court offered felicitations.

Anto Antony, MP, K U Jenish Kumar, TDB members K S Ravi and Vijayakumar, special commissioner M Manoj, devaswom commissioner B S Thirumeni and District Collector P B Nooh spoke. Ilaiyaraaja delivered the reply speech and sung a few lines of Ayyappa devotional songs.

Sabarimala revenue stands at L234 crore
Sabarimala: The aggregate revenue of Lord Ayyappa temple during the 2019-2020 pilgrimage season till January 14 stood at I234 crore. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran told mediapersons here on Wednesday that with seven days remaining for the pilgrimage season to end, the total revenue would exceed the record income during the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season of I260 crore. The minister said that with the coins deposited by the devotees are yet to be counted and seven more days remaining, the amount would be more than the 2017-2018 season. The total revenue during the last season was I165.70 crore, he said.

