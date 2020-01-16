Home States Kerala

Kerala actor abduction case: Cloned content of memory card containing visuals sent to Chandigarh's central forensic lab 

Last year, when Dileep approached to get a copy of the memory card containing visuals of the victim, the Supreme Court ordered to verify his queries with the help of an expert agency like CFSL instead

Published: 16th January 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Forensic science

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The visuals of the victim in actor abduction case have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, to verify its authenticity. The cloned content of a memory card containing visuals of the victim has been sent to CFSL Chandigarh as per the request of actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case.

Last year, when Dileep approached to get a copy of the memory card containing visuals of the victim, the Supreme Court ordered to verify his queries with the help of an expert agency like CFSL instead. Following Dileep's request, the Additional Special Sessions Court retrieved a cloned content of the memory card with the help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL).

"On Monday, the cloned content of the memory card was sent to CFSL, Chandigarh. The queries submitted by Dileep regarding the authenticity of the visuals was also forwarded to CFSL. The expenses for the examination of the visuals at CFSL will be met by Dileep himself," a person associated with the case said.

The queries regarding the authenticity of the visuals were prepared with the help of an expert who viewed the footage in a session arranged by the Additional Special Sessions Court last month. The report from CFSL can be used by the accused person to cross-examine the witness of the case. However, it will not be considered as evidence at the current stage of the case.

Recently, Dileep approached the Supreme Court to stay the trial of the case until the report of CFSL is not received. Last week, the court had framed charges against 10 persons in the case - ‘Pulsar’ Suni, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu. The trial is all set to commence on January 30.

The case pertains to the abduction and rape of a prominent female actor inside a moving vehicle on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala actor abduction case Central Forensic Science Laboratory Chandigarh
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp