Kerala actor abduction case: Cloned content of memory card containing visuals sent to Chandigarh's central forensic lab 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The visuals of the victim in actor abduction case have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh, to verify its authenticity. The cloned content of a memory card containing visuals of the victim has been sent to CFSL Chandigarh as per the request of actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case.

Last year, when Dileep approached to get a copy of the memory card containing visuals of the victim, the Supreme Court ordered to verify his queries with the help of an expert agency like CFSL instead. Following Dileep's request, the Additional Special Sessions Court retrieved a cloned content of the memory card with the help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL).

"On Monday, the cloned content of the memory card was sent to CFSL, Chandigarh. The queries submitted by Dileep regarding the authenticity of the visuals was also forwarded to CFSL. The expenses for the examination of the visuals at CFSL will be met by Dileep himself," a person associated with the case said.

The queries regarding the authenticity of the visuals were prepared with the help of an expert who viewed the footage in a session arranged by the Additional Special Sessions Court last month. The report from CFSL can be used by the accused person to cross-examine the witness of the case. However, it will not be considered as evidence at the current stage of the case.

Recently, Dileep approached the Supreme Court to stay the trial of the case until the report of CFSL is not received. Last week, the court had framed charges against 10 persons in the case - ‘Pulsar’ Suni, Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Dileep, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu. The trial is all set to commence on January 30.

The case pertains to the abduction and rape of a prominent female actor inside a moving vehicle on February 17, 2017. Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017.