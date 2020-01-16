Kerala to form digital university

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday decided to upgrade the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Kerala (IIITM-K), Thiruvananthapuram, to a digital university of the state. The state will recommend to the Governor to issue an ordinance to this effect. The varsity will be christened The Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology.

The formation of the digital university is the follow-up of a slew of steps being taken by the state government to promote industries based on information technology and digital technology. Further, setting up a digital varsity will catalyse the growth of digital research and entrepreneurship and strengthen the collaboration between industry and technology-based education. This will also enable developing quality human resources in the sector. The digital varsity will give emphasis to the latest technologies in the digital sector like artificial intelligence, data analytics, block chain, cognitive science, internet of things, augmented reality, etc.

Five schools will be set up under the varsity with a view to addressing the shortage of quality manpower in the sector. The schools are broadly divided into School of Computing, School of Electronics Design and Automation, School of Informatics, School of Digital Bio-science and School of Digital Humanities. The main mandate of the varsity will be research and postgraduate academic disciplines. This would be a major shot in the arm for the operation for Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) which has no research programmes presently. The varsity will also lay emphasis on academic collaboration with international tech giants, apart from strengthening the ties with industry-based research development here.

ELEVATING TECH, QUALITY

Five schools will be set up under the varsity with a view to addressing the shortage of quality manpower in the sector

Emphasis to be given to latest technology including artificial intelligence, data analytics, block chain, cognitive science, internet of things and augmented reality