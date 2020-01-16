Home States Kerala

Lakhs of devotees gather to witness Makaravilakku at Sabarimala shrine

The thiruvabharanam procession was accorded a traditional reception on arrival at Saramkuthi at 5pm.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In a surcharged atmosphere of religious fervour and piety, lakhs of devotees witnessed Makaravilakku after adorning thiruvabharanam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa here on Wednesday. Makaravilakku darshan on the auspicious occasion of deeparadhana after adorning the attire in gold on the idol of Lord Ayyappa,  was performed at 6.40pm under the leadership of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru in the presence of melsanthi Sudhir Nampoothiri.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, devaswom ombudsman P R Raman, TDB president N Vasu, members K S Ravi and Vijayakumar, special  commissioner M Manoj, devaswom commissioner BS Thirumeni, devaswom deputy commissioner  Sudheeshkumar, Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Rajendra Prasad and administrative officer Sreekumar were present on the auspicious occasion.

The thiruvabharanam procession was accorded a traditional reception on arrival at Saramkuthi at 5pm. A devaswom team led by Sabarimala devaswom administrative officer Sreekumar and assistant executive officer J Jayaprakash received the thiruvabharanam team and led it to the sopanam accompanied by percussion ensemble. The thiruvabharanam team, on arrival at Sopanam, after climbing the Holy Steps, was received by TDB president N Vasu and members K S Ravi and Vijayakumar, special commissioner M Manoj and devaswom commissioner B S Thirumeni.

After the reception at Sopanam, the thiruvabharanam was received in front of the Sreekovil by thantri Mahesh Mohanaru and the melsanthi and was taken inside for the deeparadhana after adorning the idol with the golden attire.

Immediately after deeparadhana, a star was scene on the sky on the east of the temple and ‘Makarajyothi’ was visible on the sky on south-eastern side of the temple.

Thousands of devotees, who were camping for days at Sannidhanam, including  near annadana mandapam at Malikappuram, Pandithavalam and Saramkuthi  witnessed the Makarajyothi and ‘star’ as part of the Makaravilakku ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Makaravilakku Sabarimala
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp