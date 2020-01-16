Lottery ticket rates to be hiked

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has no option but to increase the price of state lotteries in the backdrop of the revised GST rate, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. The GST council had recently fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 per cent on the state-run and private lotteries. “If the price is not revised, the commission of agents has to be lowered. Also, we cannot reduce the number of prizes. There is no other option but to hike ticket rates,” he said.