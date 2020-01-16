Home States Kerala

Mathai Manjooran’s 50th death anniversary goes unnoticed

C N Mohanan, CPM Ernakulam district secretary, said the party does not conduct remembrance meetings of leaders of its allies.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A small remembrance advertisement appearing in a corner of a vernacular daily would have gone unnoticed if not for the familiar name: Mathai Manjooran.

January 15 marked the 50th death anniversary of Mathai Manjooran, the revolutionary freedom fighter, dynamic trade union leader, diehard socialist and a towering politician, who was a minister in the second E M S Namboothiripad communist ministry. The day, however, passed off without any remembrance meetings or functions in his home state and Kochi, his native place.

“It’s sad that Kerala has forgotten one of its foremost leaders in his 50th death anniversary,” said a political observer. “If you have to be remembered in Kerala, the party or the family should take active interest,” he added. In Manjooran’s case, he has no family as he did not marry, and the party he founded, Kerala Socialist Party (KSP), ceased to exist long time ago.

A graduate of Madras University, Manjooran as labour minister in the second EMS ministry, argued and established ‘gherao’ as the right of the workers, said S Prasannan, veteran journalist.

C N Mohanan, CPM Ernakulam district secretary, said the party does not conduct remembrance meetings of leaders of its allies. “We conduct remembrance meetings only of CPM leaders,” he added.

Every year, Kerala Media Academy conducts the ‘Mathai Manjooran Memorial Lecture’. This year, that too is absent. When contacted, an official at the academy said this year’s lecture will be held, sometime later this month. “We have not discarded it. We will hold the lecture mostly later this month,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mathai Manjooran
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp