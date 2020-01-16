Home States Kerala

Police to probe role of Keralites in aiding accused

Statements of a few Malayalis from Inchivila near Parassala, Neyyattinkara were recorded

Published: 16th January 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 05:44 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the arrest of the key accused in the Kaliyikkavila SSI murder case by Karnataka police in Udupi, the Kerala police are planning to probe the involvement of Keralites in assisting the accused before the execution of the murder.  

Sources in district rural police said Keralites might have assisted the accused, Abdul Shameem and Thoufeeq. The CCTV footage of the accused who arrived at Neyyattinkara before the crime and abandoning a bag on the roadside will be under the purview of the investigation. They had also sought the assistance of some local people at Neyyattinkara before proceeding to Kaliyikkavila to murder SSI Y Wilson, sources said.

Though a few Keralites from Inchivila near Parassala and Neyyattinkara were taken into custody, they were released after recording their statements. However, the local police will assist the Q Branch of Tamil Nadu police in the further probe, including the custody of people who assisted the key accused.  “We have no information from the Tamil Nadu police team so far after the arrest of the key accused. But whenever they seek assistance from us, we will do everything under our jurisdiction. It includes interrogation or taking more persons into custody,” said  S Anil Kumar, DySP, Neyyattinkara.  

Abdul Shameem and Thoufeeq were arrested on Tuesday by the Karnataka police from Udupi. SSI Wilson was shot dead on January 8 near Padanthalummoodu check-post while he was on check-post surveillance duty.

The accused fled the spot immediately and their CCTV footage of running towards a mosque was obtained by the police. So far, the investigation team has arrested a total of 18 persons in connection with the incident. 

On Tuesday, BJP local committee of Neyyattinkara took out a march to the mosque in Neyyattinkara demanding the arrest of people involved in assisting the accused. However, a huge battalion of police stopped them near Krishnan Kovil junction to avoid communal tension.

