An intuitive mind is basis of innovation: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks at the conclave. Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and IIM-K director Debashis Chatterjee are also seen | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar delivered the keynote address at the inaugural ceremony of GIT-2020, an international conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ organised by Indian Institute of Management- Kozhikode (IIM-K). Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president, Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Member of Parliament, was the chief guest at the conclave.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar congratulated IIM Kozhikode for providing an ideal platform through GIT 2020 for an individual’s quest to rediscover his roots and move towards his goals.

He said: “An intuitive mind is the basis of innovation. Free and new ideas come to an individual when we accept that our knowledge is limited.” On human behaviour, he said the importance of scientific temper is embedded in Indian thought and philosophy.

The spiritual leader concluded by saying that India can give a sense of belongingness to the world through its culture, wisdom and rich traditional knowledge.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe encouraged to embark on a mission to globalise Indian thought with concerted efforts from all sections of society by adopting and internalising civilisational values to generate greater awareness on India among Indians and then the global community.

He also added that if we strengthen Indian core philosophies, we will be able to change the global narrative.

Grammy Award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt concluded the day’s event with a  musical performance.

