Kerala teacher asks students to go to Pakistan if unwilling to accept CAA, suspended
According to officials, the action was taken against the Hindi teacher Kaleshan on Thursday, after the Education department deputy director here inquired into the incident.
Published: 17th January 2020 07:08 PM | Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:08 PM | A+A A-
THRISSUR: A teacher of a government girls school at Kodungallur in Kerala has been suspended after he allegedly asked students to go to Pakistan if they were not willing to accept the Citizenship Amendment Act.
According to officials, the action was taken against the Hindi teacher Kaleshan on Thursday, after the Education department deputy director here inquired into the incident.
This followed a complaint filed by the father of a student through social media.