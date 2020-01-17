Home States Kerala

Pocso case accused stabbed to death by victim's uncle

The body of Saithalavi was shifted to the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination after inquest procedures. Jamsheed would be produced before the court on Friday.

Published: 17th January 2020 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) case accused who was out on
bail was allegedly murdered by the uncle of the victim at Payyanadu in Manjeri near here on Thursday. Manjeri police arrested Pulikal Jamsheed, 35, a native of Payyanad, in connection with the incident.

Saithalavi, 56, who had been in jail for one year and undergoing trial for sexually abusing an autistic minor girl, the niece of Jamsheed, was released on bail last month. Jamsheed had been waiting to get a chance to kill Saithalavi for the past one year, police said.

On Thursday, Jamsheed stabbed Saithalavi to death and local residents found the body lying in an areca nut plantation in Athanikkal near Payyanad around 11 am and informed the police. The police team led by Manjeri police station Inspector C Alavi arrested Jamsheed and recovered the dagger with which the victim was stabbed. Forensic experts and fingerprint experts collected evidence from the spot.

The body of Saithalavi was shifted to the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination after inquest procedures. Jamsheed would be produced before the court on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Manjeri police
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp