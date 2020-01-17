Pocso case accused stabbed to death by victim's uncle

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) case accused who was out on

bail was allegedly murdered by the uncle of the victim at Payyanadu in Manjeri near here on Thursday. Manjeri police arrested Pulikal Jamsheed, 35, a native of Payyanad, in connection with the incident.

Saithalavi, 56, who had been in jail for one year and undergoing trial for sexually abusing an autistic minor girl, the niece of Jamsheed, was released on bail last month. Jamsheed had been waiting to get a chance to kill Saithalavi for the past one year, police said.

On Thursday, Jamsheed stabbed Saithalavi to death and local residents found the body lying in an areca nut plantation in Athanikkal near Payyanad around 11 am and informed the police. The police team led by Manjeri police station Inspector C Alavi arrested Jamsheed and recovered the dagger with which the victim was stabbed. Forensic experts and fingerprint experts collected evidence from the spot.

The body of Saithalavi was shifted to the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination after inquest procedures. Jamsheed would be produced before the court on Friday.